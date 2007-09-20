

thew PRONUNCIATION: (thyoo)

MEANING: noun:

1. Muscle or tendon.

2. Power; strength; vitality.

ETYMOLOGY: From thew (muscle, strength), from Old English theaw (custom, usage). Earliest documented use: 888.

USAGE: “Alabama-born pro-slavery apologist Daniel Hundley noted: ‘... With hearts of oak and thews of steel, crouching to no man and fearing no danger ...’.”

Tommy Brown; “Of All the Hardy Sons of Toil”: Class and Race in Antebellum Southcentral and Southeastern Alabama; Alabama Review (Montgomery); Jul 2015.



“When I was in junior high, there was a television series with thirtysomethings playing adolescents. The channels crossing one character’s forehead became iconic and, in imitation, I took the habit of raising my eyebrows. Many a shameful night preceding my high school years was spent working the thews of strained visages, gesturing furrows during imagined dialogues and reactions, anything to intensify the indentures athwart my forehead.”

Matthew Lancit; Diary; National Post (Canada); Sep 20, 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There are no persons capable of stooping so low as those who desire to rise in the world. -Lady Marguerite Blessington, writer (4 Apr 1789-1849)





