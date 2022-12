A.Word.A.Day

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adjective: Having a sweet, innocent appearance.

ETYMOLOGY:

From cherub , from Latin cherubim, from Greek kheroubin, from Hebrew kerubim. Ultimately from the Semitic root krb (to praise). Earliest documented use: 1645.

USAGE:

“I can’t help but think how proud I am of the beautiful little boy with the cherubic face as he matures into a fine young man.”Rebecca Whitfield-Baker; When the School Bell Chimes for the Last Time;(Adelaide, Australia); Oct 30, 2022.See more usage examples of cherubic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary