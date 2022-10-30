|
Dec 5, 2022This week’s theme
Illustrated words
This week’s words
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
Previous week’s theme
Words originating in running
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
It’s that time of the year again when we feature illustrations by the artist Leah Palmer Preiss (curiousartlab at gmail.com). As in previous years I gave her some words and she got busy in her studio. Wonder what she’d make of these words, I was thinking.
This week you’ll see the brilliant art she turned those words into. For previous years see here.
cherubic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Having a sweet, innocent appearance.
ETYMOLOGY:
From cherub, from Latin cherubim, from Greek kheroubin, from Hebrew kerubim. Ultimately from the Semitic root krb (to praise). Earliest documented use: 1645.
USAGE:
“I can’t help but think how proud I am of the beautiful little boy with the cherubic face as he matures into a fine young man.”
Rebecca Whitfield-Baker; When the School Bell Chimes for the Last Time; The Advertiser (Adelaide, Australia); Oct 30, 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Can anything be sadder than work left unfinished? Yes, work never begun. -Christina Rossetti, poet (5 Dec 1830-1894)
