

Dec 9, 2022 This week’s theme

Illustrated words



This week’s words

cherubic

nidus

pelagic

rutilant

tatterdemalion



tatterdemalion PRONUNCIATION: (tat-uhr-di-MAYL-yuhn, -MAL-)

MEANING: adjective: Ragged, tattered.

noun: A person in ragged clothes.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old Norse toturr (rag). The origin of demalion is uncertain. Earliest documented use: 1608.

USAGE:

Thomas Beard; Cut. And Action; Artforum International (New York); Jun 2020.



See more usage examples of tatterdemalion in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Nothing so soothes our vanity as a display of greater vanity in others; it makes us vain, in fact, of our modesty. -Louis Kronenberger, writer (9 Dec 1904-1980)





