Dec 9, 2022This week’s theme
Illustrated words
This week’s words
cherubic
nidus
pelagic
rutilant
tatterdemalion
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
tatterdemalion
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Ragged, tattered.
noun: A person in ragged clothes.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old Norse toturr (rag). The origin of demalion is uncertain. Earliest documented use: 1608.
USAGE:
“This country’s tatterdemalion safety net fails to catch so many in the best of times; the number of people it will let through over the coming months is unfathomable.”
Thomas Beard; Cut. And Action; Artforum International (New York); Jun 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Nothing so soothes our vanity as a display of greater vanity in others; it makes us vain, in fact, of our modesty. -Louis Kronenberger, writer (9 Dec 1904-1980)
