Dec 9, 2022
tatterdemalion
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

tatterdemalion

PRONUNCIATION:
(tat-uhr-di-MAYL-yuhn, -MAL-)

MEANING:
adjective: Ragged, tattered.
noun: A person in ragged clothes.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old Norse toturr (rag). The origin of demalion is uncertain. Earliest documented use: 1608.

USAGE:
“This country’s tatterdemalion safety net fails to catch so many in the best of times; the number of people it will let through over the coming months is unfathomable.”
Thomas Beard; Cut. And Action; Artforum International (New York); Jun 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Nothing so soothes our vanity as a display of greater vanity in others; it makes us vain, in fact, of our modesty. -Louis Kronenberger, writer (9 Dec 1904-1980)

