|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Dec 7, 2022This week’s theme
Illustrated words
This week’s words
nidus
pelagic
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pelagic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to or living in the open ocean, far from land.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin pelagicus (of the sea), from Greek pelagos (sea). Ultimately from the Indo-European root plak- (to be flat) which also gave us archipelago, flake, flaw, placate, plead, please, and plank. Earliest documented use: 1656.
USAGE:
“Captain Melcott shifted his hands in the rudimentary sign language used by the pelagic mermaids. It was rather different than the much more nuanced one favoured by the coastal merfolk.”
Celia Lake; Sailor’s Jewel; Celia Lake; 2021.
See more usage examples of pelagic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:That is happiness; to be dissolved into something complete and great. -Willa Cather, novelist (7 Dec 1873-1947)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith