

Dec 7, 2022 This week’s theme

Illustrated words



This week’s words

cherubic

nidus

pelagic



Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss Illustrated words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



pelagic PRONUNCIATION: (puh-LAJ-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to or living in the open ocean, far from land.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin pelagicus (of the sea), from Greek pelagos (sea). Ultimately from the Indo-European root plak- (to be flat) which also gave us archipelago , flake, flaw, placate, plead, please, and plank. Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE:

Celia Lake; Sailor’s Jewel; Celia Lake; 2021.



See more usage examples of “Captain Melcott shifted his hands in the rudimentary sign language used by the pelagic mermaids. It was rather different than the much more nuanced one favoured by the coastal merfolk.”Celia Lake;; Celia Lake; 2021.See more usage examples of pelagic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: That is happiness; to be dissolved into something complete and great. -Willa Cather, novelist (7 Dec 1873-1947)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate