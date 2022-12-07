  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 7, 2022
This week’s theme
Illustrated words

This week’s words
cherubic
nidus
pelagic
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
with Anu Garg

pelagic

PRONUNCIATION:
(puh-LAJ-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to or living in the open ocean, far from land.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin pelagicus (of the sea), from Greek pelagos (sea). Ultimately from the Indo-European root plak- (to be flat) which also gave us archipelago, flake, flaw, placate, plead, please, and plank. Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE:
“Captain Melcott shifted his hands in the rudimentary sign language used by the pelagic mermaids. It was rather different than the much more nuanced one favoured by the coastal merfolk.”
Celia Lake; Sailor’s Jewel; Celia Lake; 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
That is happiness; to be dissolved into something complete and great. -Willa Cather, novelist (7 Dec 1873-1947)

