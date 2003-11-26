|
A.Word.A.Day
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
rutilant
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Glowing, shining, or glittering with a red or golden light.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin rutilant, present participle of rutilare (to glow red), from rutilus (reddish). Earliest documented use: 1460.
USAGE:
“[Jerome Savary’s] shows are so richly staged and choreographed that each time you blink you miss some stage action, and so musically rutilant that you leave the theater slightly dazed.”
Katherine Knorr; A swingin’ Paris of the 40’s; International Herald Tribune (Paris, France); Nov 26, 2003.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There are two kinds of light -- the glow that illuminates, and the glare that obscures. -James Thurber, writer and cartoonist (8 Dec 1894-1961)
