  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 8, 2022
This week’s theme
Illustrated words

This week’s words
cherubic
nidus
pelagic
rutilant
rutilant
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

rutilant

PRONUNCIATION:
(ROOT-uh-luhnt)

MEANING:
adjective: Glowing, shining, or glittering with a red or golden light.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin rutilant, present participle of rutilare (to glow red), from rutilus (reddish). Earliest documented use: 1460.

USAGE:
“[Jerome Savary’s] shows are so richly staged and choreographed that each time you blink you miss some stage action, and so musically rutilant that you leave the theater slightly dazed.”
Katherine Knorr; A swingin’ Paris of the 40’s; International Herald Tribune (Paris, France); Nov 26, 2003.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There are two kinds of light -- the glow that illuminates, and the glare that obscures. -James Thurber, writer and cartoonist (8 Dec 1894-1961)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith