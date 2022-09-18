  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 6, 2022
This week’s theme
Illustrated words

This week’s words
cherubic
nidus
nidus
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

nidus

PRONUNCIATION:
(NY-duhs)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A nest.
2. A source or the central point, especially of infection where bacteria or other pathogens breed.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nidus (nest). Ultimately from the Indo-European root sed- (to sit), which also gave us nest, sit, chair, saddle, assess, sediment, soot, cathedral, tetrahedron, nidifugous (leaving the nest soon after birth), and nidicolous (remaining with parents). Earliest documented use: 1691.

USAGE:
“The first permanent building was ... the nidus of the new town and the start of tremendous growth.”
Tracy Conrad; Indio’s School Bell to Shine Again as Symbol; The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California); Sep 18, 2022.

See more usage examples of nidus in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I think that I shall never see / A poem lovely as a tree. -(Alfred) Joyce Kilmer, journalist and poet (6 Dec 1886-1918)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith