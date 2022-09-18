|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 6, 2022
This week's theme
Illustrated words
This week’s words
nidus
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
nidus
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A nest.
2. A source or the central point, especially of infection where bacteria or other pathogens breed.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nidus (nest). Ultimately from the Indo-European root sed- (to sit), which also gave us nest, sit, chair, saddle, assess, sediment, soot, cathedral, tetrahedron, nidifugous (leaving the nest soon after birth), and nidicolous (remaining with parents). Earliest documented use: 1691.
USAGE:
“The first permanent building was ... the nidus of the new town and the start of tremendous growth.”
Tracy Conrad; Indio’s School Bell to Shine Again as Symbol; The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California); Sep 18, 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I think that I shall never see / A poem lovely as a tree. -(Alfred) Joyce Kilmer, journalist and poet (6 Dec 1886-1918)
