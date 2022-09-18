

nidus PRONUNCIATION: (NY-duhs)

MEANING: noun:

1. A nest.

2. A source or the central point, especially of infection where bacteria or other pathogens breed.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin nidus (nest). Ultimately from the Indo-European root sed- (to sit), which also gave us nest, sit, chair, saddle, assess, sediment, soot, cathedral, tetrahedron, nidifugous (leaving the nest soon after birth), and nidicolous (remaining with parents). Earliest documented use: 1691.

USAGE:

Tracy Conrad; Indio’s School Bell to Shine Again as Symbol; The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California); Sep 18, 2022.



Tracy Conrad; Indio's School Bell to Shine Again as Symbol; The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California); Sep 18, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I think that I shall never see / A poem lovely as a tree. -(Alfred) Joyce Kilmer, journalist and poet (6 Dec 1886-1918)





