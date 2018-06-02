Anu Garg

presents

Language Myths & Hoaxes:

A Humorous Look at Language Misconceptions

The 27th annual Alfred & Julia Hill Lecture at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville

March 23, 8 pm Eastern Daylight Time (Find your local time)

The event is free and all are invited via webcast:

https://tiny.utk.edu/HillLecture2021



Mar 5, 2021 This week’s theme

Words coined after Gulliver’s Travels



This week’s words

lilliput

Laputan

struldbrug

yahoo

Brobdingnag



The King of Brobdingnag and Gulliver, 1803 (detail) Art: James Gillray in Swift’s Gulliver: Voyage to Brobdingnag Words coined after A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Brobdingnag PRONUNCIATION: (BROB-ding-nag)

MEANING: noun: Something very large.

adjective: Huge.

ETYMOLOGY: After Brobdingnag, a region where everything is enormous, in Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels. Earliest documented use: 1731.

NOTES: For scale, people in Brobdingnag are about 60 feet tall. In the English language the form Brobdingnagian is also used. According to Gulliver, the place should have been spelled as Brobdingrag. Also, as per the map included in the book, Brobdingnag/Brobdingrag is located off the coast of British Columbia, Canada. Not sure why large mythical creatures are placed in this part of the world. Also see, Bigfoot

USAGE: “[Ford] has already got small, medium, large, and Brobdingnag covered with Escape, Flex, Edge, Explorer, and Expedition.”

Jim Kenzie; Roomy Compact SUV Has Split Personality; Toronto Star (Canada); Jun 2, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: For 50 million years our biggest problems were too few calories, too little information. For about 50 years our biggest problem has been too many calories, too much information. We have to adjust, and I believe we will really fast. I also believe it will be wicked ugly while we're adjusting. -Penn Jillette, magician, actor, musician, inventor, television presenter, and author (b. 5 Mar 1955)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate