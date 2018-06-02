|
A.Word.A.Day
Anu Garg
Mar 5, 2021This week’s theme
Words coined after Gulliver’s Travels
This week’s words
lilliput
Laputan
struldbrug
yahoo
Brobdingnag
The King of Brobdingnag and Gulliver, 1803 (detail)
Art: James Gillray in Swift’s Gulliver: Voyage to Brobdingnag
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Brobdingnag
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Something very large.
adjective: Huge.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Brobdingnag, a region where everything is enormous, in Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels. Earliest documented use: 1731.
NOTES:
For scale, people in Brobdingnag are about 60 feet tall. In the English language the form Brobdingnagian is also used. According to Gulliver, the place should have been spelled as Brobdingrag. Also, as per the map included in the book, Brobdingnag/Brobdingrag is located off the coast of British Columbia, Canada. Not sure why large mythical creatures are placed in this part of the world. Also see, Bigfoot.
USAGE:
“[Ford] has already got small, medium, large, and Brobdingnag covered with Escape, Flex, Edge, Explorer, and Expedition.”
Jim Kenzie; Roomy Compact SUV Has Split Personality; Toronto Star (Canada); Jun 2, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:For 50 million years our biggest problems were too few calories, too little information. For about 50 years our biggest problem has been too many calories, too much information. We have to adjust, and I believe we will really fast. I also believe it will be wicked ugly while we're adjusting. -Penn Jillette, magician, actor, musician, inventor, television presenter, and author (b. 5 Mar 1955)
