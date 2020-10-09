

A tongue-in-cheek sign Photo: Gnashes30 / Wikimedia



Bigfoot PRONUNCIATION: (BIG-foot)

MEANING: noun: A prominent person in a commanding position, especially a journalist.

verb tr.: To dominate or to take control of a situation from someone.

verb intr.: To behave in an authoritative, domineering manner.

ETYMOLOGY: Bigfoot is a nickname for a Sasquatch, a large, ape-like mythical creature who lives in a remote wilderness, especially the Pacific Northwest region of the US and the adjacent part of Canada. Earliest documented use: 1833.

USAGE:

Elizabeth Cohen; Here’s How Trump Could Bigfoot the FDA and Get a Vaccine Out Ahead of the Science; CNN.com; Sep 5, 2020.



See more usage examples of “That FDA commissioner, Dr. Margaret Hamburg, told CNN Friday that this kind of political bigfooting can happen at any time.”Elizabeth Cohen; Here’s How Trump Could Bigfoot the FDA and Get a Vaccine Out Ahead of the Science; CNN.com; Sep 5, 2020.See more usage examples of Bigfoot in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: From everything that man erects and builds in his urge for living, nothing in my eyes is better and more valuable than bridges. They are more important than houses, more sacred than shrines. Belonging to everyone and being equal to everyone, useful, always built with a sense, on the spot where most human needs are crossing, they are more durable than other buildings and they do not serve for anything secret or bad. -Ivo Andric, novelist, Nobel laureate (9 Oct 1892-1975)





