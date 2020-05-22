|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 7, 2020This week’s theme
Words coined after mythical creatures
This week’s words
bunyip
gremlin
A WWII industrial safety poster
Image: NARA / Wikimedia
with Anu Garg
gremlin
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A source of trouble, especially problems of technical nature.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Perhaps from an alteration of the word goblin or from Irish gruaimin (a gloomy person). Earliest documented use: 1929.
NOTES:
Originally, the word gremlin was Royal Air Force slang for a low-level employee. From there it evolved to refer to a mythical creature responsible for problems in aircraft. The word was popularized by the novelist Roald Dahl, a former fighter pilot with the RAF, when he published his children’s book The Gremlins in 1943. It’s not certain how the term was coined.
USAGE:
“Nobody who has watched the virtual assemblies could hail them as a success, troubled as they have been with technological gremlins.”
John Ivison; Time to Cancel the “Morning Show”; The Vancouver Sun (Canada); May 22, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:An expert is a man who has made all the mistakes which can be made in a very narrow field. -Niels Bohr, physicist, Nobel laureate (7 Oct 1885-1962)
