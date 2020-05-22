

Oct 7, 2020 This week’s theme

Words coined after mythical creatures



This week’s words

unicorn

bunyip

gremlin



A WWII industrial safety poster Image: NARA / Wikimedia Words coined after mythical creatures A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



gremlin PRONUNCIATION: (GREM-lin)

MEANING: noun: A source of trouble, especially problems of technical nature.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin. Perhaps from an alteration of the word goblin or from Irish gruaimin (a gloomy person). Earliest documented use: 1929.

NOTES: Originally, the word gremlin was Royal Air Force slang for a low-level employee. From there it evolved to refer to a mythical creature responsible for problems in aircraft. The word was popularized by the novelist Roald Dahl, a former fighter pilot with the RAF, when he published his children’s book The Gremlins in 1943. It’s not certain how the term was coined.

USAGE:

John Ivison; Time to Cancel the “Morning Show”; The Vancouver Sun (Canada); May 22, 2020.



See more usage examples of “Nobody who has watched the virtual assemblies could hail them as a success, troubled as they have been with technological gremlins.”John Ivison; Time to Cancel the “Morning Show”;(Canada); May 22, 2020.See more usage examples of gremlin in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: An expert is a man who has made all the mistakes which can be made in a very narrow field. -Niels Bohr, physicist, Nobel laureate (7 Oct 1885-1962)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate