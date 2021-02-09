

Mar 4, 2021 This week’s theme

Words coined after Gulliver’s Travels



This week’s words

lilliput

Laputan

struldbrug

yahoo



Yahoos in the 1996 TV series Gulliver’s Travels Image: IMDb Words coined after A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



yahoo PRONUNCIATION: (noun: YAH-hoo, interjection: ya-HOO)

MEANING: noun: A person who is boorish, loud, disruptive, etc.

interjection: Expressing excitement, delight, or triumph.

ETYMOLOGY: For noun: After Yahoos, a race of brutish creatures in Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels. Earliest documented use: 1751.

For interjection: Apparently of echoic origin. Earliest documented use: 1976.

USAGE:

Keep the Skies Friendly; Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (Pennsylvania); Feb 9, 2021.



See more usage examples of “Delta CEO Ed Bastian is proposing a solution to passengers who create in-flight troubles -- a lifetime ban from flying, at least on Delta. ... Bastian should follow through on his proposal, and other airlines should consider similar bans. Doing so might prove an actual deterrent to the yahoos who think they have the right to behave badly and turn a simple flight onto an ordeal for fellow passengers and the flight crew.”Keep the Skies Friendly;(Pennsylvania); Feb 9, 2021.See more usage examples of yahoo in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Creativity -- like human life itself -- begins in darkness. We need to acknowledge this. All too often, we think only in terms of light: "And then the lightbulb went on and I got it!" It is true that insights may come to us as flashes. It is true that some of these flashes may be blinding. It is, however, also true that such bright ideas are preceded by a gestation period that is interior, murky, and completely necessary. -Julia Cameron, artist, author, teacher, filmmaker, composer, and journalist (b. 4 Mar 1948)





