

Mar 3, 2021 This week’s theme

Words coined after Gulliver’s Travels



This week’s words

lilliput

Laputan

struldbrug



Art: Stephen Baghot de la Bere, 1904 Words coined after A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



struldbrug PRONUNCIATION: (STRUHLD-bruhg)

MEANING: noun: Someone very old and decrepit.

ETYMOLOGY: After struldbrugs, the name for people in Gulliver’s Travels who grow old and decrepit, but never die. Earliest documented use: 1773.

NOTES: In Gulliver’s Travels, struldbrugs is the name given to a small group of immortal people who live in the kingdom of Luggnagg. They continue to grow old and at the age of eighty they are regarded as legally dead, though they continue living on a small pension from the state.

USAGE: “The most startling moment came in a Q&A session, when a normal, healthy-looking middle-aged woman volunteered the information that she had been given a life expectancy of 100. Apparently this is now not unusual. She did not seem wholly happy about it, understandably: the prospect seemed more of a burden than a blessing. She did not want to be a struldbrug.”

Margaret Drabble; “I Am Not Afraid of Death. I Worry About Living”; The Guardian (London, UK); Oct 29, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Nothing is more dangerous than an idea when it's the only one you have. -Emile Chartier, philosopher (3 Mar 1868-1951)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate