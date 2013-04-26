|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Apr 3, 2025This week’s theme
Tools and devices that became metaphors
This week’s words
ratchet
parish pump
windmill
Don Quixote attacking a windmill believing it to be a ferocious giant
Illustration: Gustave Doré, 1863
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
windmill
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From wind, from Old English wind + mill, from Old English mylen, from Latin mola (grindstone, mill), from molere (to grind). Earliest documented use: 1230.]
NOTES:
The metaphorical sense of windmill comes spinning out of Cervantes’ Don Quixote, in which our deluded hero mistakes windmills for towering foes and launches a one-man attack against renewable energy.
To tilt at windmills now means to battle imaginary enemies. It’s an expression that reminds us: sometimes the real enemy isn’t the windmill -- it’s the wind between our ears.
USAGE:
“If the Tories had set out in government with the aim of deliberately making themselves unpopular, they might not have proceeded very differently. What would a strategy for Conservative electoral suicide have required? The economy suffocated. (Tick!) The party brand painted in old contaminants: tax favours for the rich, public services cut, chaos in the NHS, boggle-eyed tilts at European windmills, scowls for immigrants. (Tick!) The whole package seasoned with division, U-turns, and incompetence. (Tick!)”
Rafael Behr; The Politics Column; New Statesman (London, UK); Apr 26, 2013.
See more usage examples of windmill in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart. -Washington Irving, writer (3 Apr 1783-1859)
|
© 1994-2025 Wordsmith