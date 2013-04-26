

Don Quixote attacking a windmill believing it to be a ferocious giant Illustration: Gustave Doré, 1863



windmill PRONUNCIATION: (WIND-mil)

MEANING: noun: 1. A machine powered by wind. 2. An imagined enemy, opponent, or threat. verb tr., intr.: To move or to cause to move like a windmill.

ETYMOLOGY: From wind, from Old English wind + mill, from Old English mylen, from Latin mola (grindstone, mill), from molere (to grind). Earliest documented use: 1230.]

NOTES: Don Quixote, in which our deluded hero mistakes windmills for towering foes and launches a one-man attack against renewable energy.



To tilt at windmills now means to battle imaginary enemies. It’s an expression that reminds us: sometimes the real enemy isn’t the windmill -- it’s the wind between our ears. The metaphorical sense of windmill comes spinning out of Cervantes , in which our deluded hero mistakes windmills for towering foes and launches a one-man attack against renewable energy.To tilt at windmills now means to battle imaginary enemies. It’s an expression that reminds us: sometimes the real enemy isn’t the windmill -- it’s the wind between our ears.

USAGE:

Rafael Behr; The Politics Column; New Statesman (London, UK); Apr 26, 2013.



See more usage examples of “If the Tories had set out in government with the aim of deliberately making themselves unpopular, they might not have proceeded very differently. What would a strategy for Conservative electoral suicide have required? The economy suffocated. (Tick!) The party brand painted in old contaminants: tax favours for the rich, public services cut, chaos in the NHS, boggle-eyed tilts at European windmills, scowls for immigrants. (Tick!) The whole package seasoned with division, U-turns, and incompetence. (Tick!)”Rafael Behr; The Politics Column;(London, UK); Apr 26, 2013.See more usage examples of windmill in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart. -Washington Irving, writer (3 Apr 1783-1859)





