Miguel de Cervantes Art supposedly by Juan de Jáuregui

Cervantic PRONUNCIATION: (suhr-VAN-tik)

MEANING: adjective: Of or relating to Miguel de Cervantes, especially his satirizing of the chivalric romances.

ETYMOLOGY: Don Quixote. Earliest documented use: 1760. Many of After the Spanish novelist Miguel de Cervantes (1547-1616), best known for. Earliest documented use: 1760. Many of Cervantes’s characters have also become eponyms.

USAGE: “The novel’s strong vein of comic dissent is summed up in the figure of Yorick, Shakespearean joker and memento mori, whose Cervantic tilting at windmills has a serious edge.”

Carol Watts; Rereadings; The Guardian (London, UK); Aug 23, 2003.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is the people who scream the loudest about America and Freedom who seem to be the most intolerant for a differing point of view. -Rosanne Cash, singer-songwriter and author (b. 24 May 1955)





