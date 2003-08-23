|
A.Word.A.Day
May 24, 2018This week’s theme
Eponyms coined after authors
Cervantic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Of or relating to Miguel de Cervantes, especially his satirizing of the chivalric romances.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the Spanish novelist Miguel de Cervantes (1547-1616), best known for Don Quixote. Earliest documented use: 1760. Many of Cervantes’s characters have also become eponyms.
USAGE:
“The novel’s strong vein of comic dissent is summed up in the figure of Yorick, Shakespearean joker and memento mori, whose Cervantic tilting at windmills has a serious edge.”
Carol Watts; Rereadings; The Guardian (London, UK); Aug 23, 2003.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is the people who scream the loudest about America and Freedom who seem to be the most intolerant for a differing point of view. -Rosanne Cash, singer-songwriter and author (b. 24 May 1955)
