May 24, 2018
This week’s theme
Eponyms coined after authors

This week’s words
hobbesian
marivaudage
marinism
cervantic
Miguel de Cervantes
Art supposedly by Juan de Jáuregui

with Anu Garg

Cervantic

PRONUNCIATION:
(suhr-VAN-tik)

MEANING:
adjective: Of or relating to Miguel de Cervantes, especially his satirizing of the chivalric romances.

ETYMOLOGY:
After the Spanish novelist Miguel de Cervantes (1547-1616), best known for Don Quixote. Earliest documented use: 1760. Many of Cervantes’s characters have also become eponyms.

USAGE:
“The novel’s strong vein of comic dissent is summed up in the figure of Yorick, Shakespearean joker and memento mori, whose Cervantic tilting at windmills has a serious edge.”
Carol Watts; Rereadings; The Guardian (London, UK); Aug 23, 2003.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is the people who scream the loudest about America and Freedom who seem to be the most intolerant for a differing point of view. -Rosanne Cash, singer-songwriter and author (b. 24 May 1955)

