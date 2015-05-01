  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 25, 2018
lovecraftian
H.P. Lovecraft
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Lovecraftian

PRONUNCIATION:
(luhv-KRAF-tee-uhn)

MEANING:
adjective: Of or relating to the work of H.P. Lovecraft: terrifyingly monstrous and otherworldly.

ETYMOLOGY:
After H.P. Lovecraft (1870-1937), writer of fantasy and horror fiction. Earliest documented use: 1940s.

USAGE:
"They were a non-team of troublesome outsiders, banding together to protect Earth from Lovecraftian demons, wizards from other dimensions, and furry, Yeti-like aliens."
John Semley; The Anti-Avengers; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); May 1, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Stop fixing your bodies and start fixing the world! -Eve Ensler, playwright and activist (b. 25 May 1953)

