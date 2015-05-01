words

May 25, 2018 This week’s theme

Eponyms coined after authors



This week’s words

hobbesian

marivaudage

marinism

cervantic

lovecraftian



H.P. Lovecraft Photo: Doktor Mabuse Eponyms coined after authors A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Lovecraftian PRONUNCIATION: (luhv-KRAF-tee-uhn)

MEANING: adjective: Of or relating to the work of H.P. Lovecraft: terrifyingly monstrous and otherworldly.

ETYMOLOGY: After H.P. Lovecraft (1870-1937), writer of fantasy and horror fiction. Earliest documented use: 1940s.

USAGE: “They were a non-team of troublesome outsiders, banding together to protect Earth from Lovecraftian demons, wizards from other dimensions, and furry, Yeti-like aliens.”

John Semley; The Anti-Avengers; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); May 1, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Stop fixing your bodies and start fixing the world! -Eve Ensler, playwright and activist (b. 25 May 1953)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate