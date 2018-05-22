

May 22, 2018 This week’s theme

Eponyms coined after authors



This week’s words

hobbesian

marivaudage



Pierre de Marivaux Artist unknown

Image: Wikimedia Commons Eponyms coined after authors A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



marivaudage PRONUNCIATION: (mar-uh-VO-dazh)

MEANING: noun

1. Affected writing style.

2. Banter, especially of flirtatious nature.

ETYMOLOGY: After the French novelist Pierre de Marivaux (1688-1763), known for the verbal preciousness of his romantic comedies. Earliest documented use: 1765.

USAGE: “The chatter between bemused husbands and the director’s numerous wives is brash marivaudage.”

Joan Dupont; Tout Ça...Pour Ça! The Movie Guide; International Herald Tribune (Paris, France); Jul 9, 1993.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I like to say that arms are not for killing. They are for hugging. -Betty Williams, peace activist, Nobel laureate (b. 22 May 1943)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate