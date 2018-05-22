|
A.Word.A.Day
May 22, 2018This week’s theme
Eponyms coined after authors
This week’s words
marivaudage
Pierre de Marivaux
Artist unknown
Image: Wikimedia Commons
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
marivaudage
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun
1. Affected writing style.
2. Banter, especially of flirtatious nature.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the French novelist Pierre de Marivaux (1688-1763), known for the verbal preciousness of his romantic comedies. Earliest documented use: 1765.
USAGE:
“The chatter between bemused husbands and the director’s numerous wives is brash marivaudage.”
Joan Dupont; Tout Ça...Pour Ça! The Movie Guide; International Herald Tribune (Paris, France); Jul 9, 1993.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I like to say that arms are not for killing. They are for hugging. -Betty Williams, peace activist, Nobel laureate (b. 22 May 1943)
