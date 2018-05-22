  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 22, 2018
This week’s theme
Eponyms coined after authors

This week’s words
hobbesian
marivaudage
Pierre de Marivaux
Artist unknown
Image: Wikimedia Commons
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

marivaudage

PRONUNCIATION:
(mar-uh-VO-dazh)

MEANING:
noun
1. Affected writing style.
2. Banter, especially of flirtatious nature.

ETYMOLOGY:
After the French novelist Pierre de Marivaux (1688-1763), known for the verbal preciousness of his romantic comedies. Earliest documented use: 1765.

USAGE:
“The chatter between bemused husbands and the director’s numerous wives is brash marivaudage.”
Joan Dupont; Tout Ça...Pour Ça! The Movie Guide; International Herald Tribune (Paris, France); Jul 9, 1993.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I like to say that arms are not for killing. They are for hugging. -Betty Williams, peace activist, Nobel laureate (b. 22 May 1943)

