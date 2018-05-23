|
A.Word.A.Day
May 23, 2018This week’s theme
Eponyms coined after authors
This week’s words
marivaudage
marinism
Giovanni Battista Marino
Art: Frans Pourbus the Younger
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Marinism
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A literary style marked by extravagant imagery, elaborate metaphors, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the Italian poet Giovanni Battista Marino (1569-1625). Earliest documented use: 1867.
USAGE:
“[Sweat, ye fires, in preparing metals.]
Ever since seventeenth-century Marinism has fallen out of fashion, an image that switches the sweat from the blacksmith’s brow to the fire of his smithy has been censured as egregiously pointless.”
Michael Riffaterre; The Interpretant in Literary Semiotics; The American Journal of Semiotics (Charlottesville, Virginia); Vol. 3, Issue 4, 1985.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it. -Margaret Fuller, author (23 May 1810-1850)
