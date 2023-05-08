

Apr 1, 2025 This week’s theme

Tools and devices that became metaphors



This week’s words

chalk line

ratchet



Ratchet gear (green), pawl (pink) Animation: Arglin Kampling / Wikimedia Tools and devices that became metaphors A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



ratchet PRONUNCIATION: (RACH-it)

MEANING: noun: 1. A mechanism consisting of a toothed wheel or bar engaged by a pawl to allow controlled movement in one direction only. 2. An incremental change, typically in one direction and irreversible. verb tr., intr.: To move or to cause to move in small increments, especially progressively or irreversibly.

ETYMOLOGY: From French rochet (ratchet). Earliest documented use: 1650.

USAGE: “Israel accused Iran of trying to ratchet up hostilities.”

Mark Weiss; The State of the State of Israel at 75; The Jerusalem Report (Israel); May 8, 2023.



“I went in search of ways to ratchet down my own worry.”

Jessica Migala; The Upside of Anxiety; O: the Oprah Magazine (New York); Jan 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Mankind's true moral test, its fundamental test (which lies deeply buried from view), consists of its attitude towards those who are at its mercy: animals. And in this respect mankind has suffered a fundamental debacle, a debacle so fundamental that all others stem from it. -Milan Kundera, novelist, playwright, and poet (1 Apr 1929-2023)





