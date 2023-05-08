  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 1, 2025
Tools and devices that became metaphors

chalk line
ratchet
Ratchet gear (green), pawl (pink)
Animation: Arglin Kampling / Wikimedia
ratchet

PRONUNCIATION:
(RACH-it)

MEANING:
noun:1. A mechanism consisting of a toothed wheel or bar engaged by a pawl to allow controlled movement in one direction only.
 2. An incremental change, typically in one direction and irreversible.
verb tr., intr.:To move or to cause to move in small increments, especially progressively or irreversibly.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French rochet (ratchet). Earliest documented use: 1650.

USAGE:
“Israel accused Iran of trying to ratchet up hostilities.”
Mark Weiss; The State of the State of Israel at 75; The Jerusalem Report (Israel); May 8, 2023.

“I went in search of ways to ratchet down my own worry.”
Jessica Migala; The Upside of Anxiety; O: the Oprah Magazine (New York); Jan 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Mankind's true moral test, its fundamental test (which lies deeply buried from view), consists of its attitude towards those who are at its mercy: animals. And in this respect mankind has suffered a fundamental debacle, a debacle so fundamental that all others stem from it. -Milan Kundera, novelist, playwright, and poet (1 Apr 1929-2023)

