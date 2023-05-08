|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Apr 1, 2025This week’s theme
Tools and devices that became metaphors
This week’s words
ratchet
Ratchet gear (green), pawl (pink)
Animation: Arglin Kampling / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ratchet
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From French rochet (ratchet). Earliest documented use: 1650.
USAGE:
“Israel accused Iran of trying to ratchet up hostilities.”
Mark Weiss; The State of the State of Israel at 75; The Jerusalem Report (Israel); May 8, 2023.
“I went in search of ways to ratchet down my own worry.”
Jessica Migala; The Upside of Anxiety; O: the Oprah Magazine (New York); Jan 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Mankind's true moral test, its fundamental test (which lies deeply buried from view), consists of its attitude towards those who are at its mercy: animals. And in this respect mankind has suffered a fundamental debacle, a debacle so fundamental that all others stem from it. -Milan Kundera, novelist, playwright, and poet (1 Apr 1929-2023)
|
© 1994-2025 Wordsmith