parish pump PRONUNCIATION: (par-ish PUHMP)

MEANING: noun: A water pump shared by people within a small area.

adjective: Of local, often trivial, interest or importance.

ETYMOLOGY: From parish (a small area, especially one that has its own church) + pump, of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1840.

NOTES: 2 O; they came to tap into the local grapevine.



This tradition of gathering ‘round the communal water source to swap stories isn’t unique; sailors had their



The phrase “parish pump politics” describes issues that may seem like small potatoes nationally but stir up a full-on boil at the local level. In other words, trivial on tap, but drama on demand. Before there were curated feeds, there was the parish pump! A real wellspring of information (and maybe misinformation). People didn’t just come for HO; they came to tap into the local grapevine.This tradition of gathering ‘round the communal water source to swap stories isn’t unique; sailors had their scuttlebutt , Aussie soldiers their furphy , and modern office dwellers have their water cooler.The phrase “parish pump politics” describes issues that may seem like small potatoes nationally but stir up a full-on boil at the local level. In other words, trivial on tap, but drama on demand.

USAGE: “[Patricia Anne Churchill] wanted the paper, through feature pages, to cover subjects of greater interest ... and make the paper less parish-pump.”

Paul Elenio; Pat Tested Boundaries, Shaped the Post; Dominion Post (Wellington, New Zealand); Aug 15, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: How far should one accept the rules of the society in which one lives? To put it another way: at what point does conformity become corruption? Only by answering such questions does the conscience truly define itself. -Kenneth Tynan, theater critic and author (2 Apr 1927-1980)





