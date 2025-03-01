|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 4, 2025This week’s theme
Tools and devices that became metaphors
This week’s words
chalk line
ratchet
parish pump
windmill
Swiss Army knife
If you want to carry a Swiss Army knife, why not go all in with “The Giant”? It boasts 87 tools, 141 functions, 1 Guinness world record as the world’s most multifunctional penknife, and approximately 0 pockets it can fit into.
Photo: Wenger
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Swiss Army knife
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A pocketknife, with multiple blades and other tools such as scissors, saw, corkscrew, can opener, etc.
2. A person or object with many diverse skills or functions.
ETYMOLOGY:
From its use by Swiss Army officers. Originally produced by Karl Elsener in Switzerland in 1891. Earliest documented use: 1935.
USAGE:
“Phosphorus is a chemical Swiss Army knife. It is essential for life, a component of cells and bones, the prime part of a matchstick, an agricultural fertilizer, an ingredient in some insecticides, and emanates an eerie glow.”
Tony Miksanek; White Light: The Elemental Role of Phosphorus; The Booklist (Chicago, Illinois); Mar 1, 2025.
“Environmental health professionals are the Swiss Army knives of the scientific community with knowledge of numerous scientific disciplines, along with evaluation, management, problem-solving, collaboration, communication, and conflict-resolution skills practiced from the laboratory to the community.”
Note of Thanks to Departing Board Members; Journal of Environmental Health (Denver, Colorado); Sep 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is no agony like bearing an untold story inside of you. -Maya Angelou, poet (4 Apr 1928-2014)
