Swiss Army knife PRONUNCIATION: (swis AHR-mee nyf)

MEANING: noun:

1. A pocketknife, with multiple blades and other tools such as scissors, saw, corkscrew, can opener, etc.

2. A person or object with many diverse skills or functions.

ETYMOLOGY: From its use by Swiss Army officers. Originally produced by Karl Elsener in Switzerland in 1891. Earliest documented use: 1935.

USAGE: “Phosphorus is a chemical Swiss Army knife. It is essential for life, a component of cells and bones, the prime part of a matchstick, an agricultural fertilizer, an ingredient in some insecticides, and emanates an eerie glow.”

Tony Miksanek; White Light: The Elemental Role of Phosphorus; The Booklist (Chicago, Illinois); Mar 1, 2025.



“Environmental health professionals are the Swiss Army knives of the scientific community with knowledge of numerous scientific disciplines, along with evaluation, management, problem-solving, collaboration, communication, and conflict-resolution skills practiced from the laboratory to the community.”

Note of Thanks to Departing Board Members; Journal of Environmental Health (Denver, Colorado); Sep 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is no agony like bearing an untold story inside of you. -Maya Angelou, poet (4 Apr 1928-2014)





