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Terms derived from language names



This week’s words

latimer

Wardour Street English



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Wardour Street English PRONUNCIATION: (WOR-duhr street ING-glish)

MEANING: noun: Affectedly archaic language.

ETYMOLOGY: After Wardour Street in Soho, London, UK. Earliest documented use: 1867.

NOTES:



In the 20th century, Wardour Street became a center of Britain’s film industry. Think Hollywood with a British accent. In the 19th century, London’s Wardour Street was known for shops selling antique furniture and imitations. Its name came to be used for language given the same treatment. A well-placed forsooth is the literary equivalent of a wormhole drilled into a new chair.In the 20th century, Wardour Street became a center of Britain’s film industry. Think Hollywood with a British accent.

USAGE: “[Bernard Hamilton] later wrote historical novels that are smothered under a blanket of Wardour Street English.”

D.J. Taylor; Hearts and Cars: The Lost Worlds of Patrick Hamilton; Times Literary Supplement (London, UK); May 18, 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Through others we become ourselves. -Lev Vygotsky, psychologist (17 Nov 1896-1934)





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