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Nov 17, 2026This week’s theme
Terms derived from language names
This week’s words
Wardour Street English
Time Smoking a Picture, c. 1761
Art: William Hogarth
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Wardour Street English
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Affectedly archaic language.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Wardour Street in Soho, London, UK. Earliest documented use: 1867.
NOTES:
In the 19th century, London’s Wardour Street was known for shops selling antique furniture and imitations. Its name came to be used for language given the same treatment. A well-placed forsooth is the literary equivalent of a wormhole drilled into a new chair.
In the 20th century, Wardour Street became a center of Britain’s film industry. Think Hollywood with a British accent.
USAGE:
“[Bernard Hamilton] later wrote historical novels that are smothered under a blanket of Wardour Street English.”
D.J. Taylor; Hearts and Cars: The Lost Worlds of Patrick Hamilton; Times Literary Supplement (London, UK); May 18, 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Through others we become ourselves. -Lev Vygotsky, psychologist (17 Nov 1896-1934)
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