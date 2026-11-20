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Terms derived from language names



This week’s words

latimer

Wardour Street English

greek

pedlar's French

Esperanto



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Esperanto PRONUNCIATION: (es-puh-RAHN/RAN-to)

MEANING: noun:

1. A constructed language designed for use as an international second language.

2. A shared means of communication or expression across cultural or other boundaries.

ETYMOLOGY: After Doktoro Esperanto, pseudonym of L.L. Zamenhof, Polish ophthalmologist. Earliest documented use: 1888.

NOTES: Zamenhof was an eye doctor who wanted people to see eye to eye. He grew up in Białystok (then in the Russian Empire, now in Poland), where four groups -- Russians, Poles, Germans, and Yiddish-speaking Jews -- lived side by side in mutual suspicion. He hoped a shared second language could help people understand one another and live more peacefully.



In 1887, he published his “International Language” under the pen name Doktoro Esperanto, or Doctor Hopeful. Esperanto means “one who hopes”, ultimately from Latin sperare (to hope). Those who learned the language began calling it Esperanto after its creator’s pseudonym, and the name stuck.

USAGE:

James Brooke-Smith; Accelerate!: A History of the 1990s; The History Press; 2022.



See more usage examples of “[T]he theme song was pure Esperanto, a joyous surge of energy and desire that was instantly comprehensible from Quito to Tehran.”James Brooke-Smith;; The History Press; 2022.See more usage examples of Esperanto in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The rich everywhere remark the poor's ignorance of the bravely borne burdens of privilege. -Nadine Gordimer, novelist, Nobel laureate (20 Nov 1923-2014)





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