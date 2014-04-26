

Nov 18, 2026 This week’s theme

Terms derived from language names



This week’s words

latimer

Wardour Street English

greek



Lorem ipsum inadvertently published in The Straits Times, Apr 26, 2014 Image: Smuconlaw / Wikimedia

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greek PRONUNCIATION: (greek)

MEANING: verb tr.:

1. To fill (a layout) with placeholder text, symbols, or lines.

2. To hide or alter brand names or logos on products used in film or television.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek, alluding to the expression “It’s Greek to me” (It’s incomprehensible). Earliest documented use: 1977.

NOTES:



The familiar lorem ipsum filler comes from an altered passage of Latin by Cicero. Greek by name, Latin by ancestry, and nonsense by design.



In film and television production, greeking involves hiding or altering brand names and logos. Reasons include avoiding an implication of sponsorship or endorsement, and avoiding free advertising.



English speakers call something incomprehensible “Greek”. What languages do speakers of other languages nominate? See this Greeking is what designers do when they use placeholder text or symbols to evaluate a layout without being distracted by what the words say. It’s also useful when the final text isn’t ready.The familiar lorem ipsum filler comes from an altered passage of Latin by Cicero. Greek by name, Latin by ancestry, and nonsense by design.In film and television production, greeking involves hiding or altering brand names and logos. Reasons include avoiding an implication of sponsorship or endorsement, and avoiding free advertising.English speakers call something incomprehensible “Greek”. What languages do speakers of other languages nominate? See this graph (via Language Log ).

USAGE: “Junior account person writes this note next to every single paragraph of a rough ad layout with greeked-in text: ‘Please translate.’”

Luke Sullivan; Hey, Whipple, Squeeze This: A Guide to Creating Great Ads; Wiley; 2008.



“I greeked a lot of the guys’ polo shirts [exchanging the] logos with emojis.”

Stephen Saito; Costume Designer Lauren Oppelt on Being Bold with All the Colors of “Greener Grass”; The Moveable Fest; Oct 18, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A liar begins with making falsehood appear like truth, and ends with making truth itself appear like falsehood. -William Shenstone, poet (18 Nov 1714-1763)





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