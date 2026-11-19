

Nov 19, 2026 This week’s theme

Terms derived from language names



This week’s words

latimer

Wardour Street English

greek

pedlar's French



A Pedlar selling Spectacles outside a Cottage, c. 1650-3 Art: Jan Steen

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pedlar’s French PRONUNCIATION: (PED-luhrz french)

MEANING: noun:

1. Thieves’ cant or similar private jargon.

2. Unintelligible language; gibberish.

ETYMOLOGY: From pedlar (a traveling seller of small goods) + French. Earliest documented use: 1530.

NOTES: Pedlar is the British spelling of peddler. The private jargon associated with thieves, beggars, and hustlers went by names such as thieves’ cant and pedlar’s French. Here, French stands for speech unintelligible to outsiders. A language barrier can be a useful accomplice. See also: rhyming slang

USAGE: “The porter doesn’t understand the pedlars’ French that he parrots, so it’s hard for us to make sense of it.”

Julie Coleman; The Life of Slang; Oxford University Press; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A time of turbulence is a dangerous time, but its greatest danger is a temptation to deny reality. -Peter Drucker, management consultant and writer (19 Nov 1909-2005)





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