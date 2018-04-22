

Oct 9, 2026 This week’s theme

A change of character: Act II



This week’s words

ideocracy

androgenous

calque

vinous

voracity



The Plumb-Pudding in Danger, 1805

Pitt and Napoleon carve up the world -- an appetite of global proportions Art: James Gillray

Wordsmith Games

🧩 Jigsaw Riddle

Behind the Throne 🌍 Langitude

Trace Trojan horse home A change of character: Act II A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



voracity PRONUNCIATION: (vuh/vo-RAS-i-tee)

MEANING: noun: An excessive desire to eat or consume something.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin vorare (to devour). Earliest documented use: 1526.

NOTES: Last week’s word veracity asks, “Is it true?” Today’s voracity asks, “Is there more?”

USAGE:

Carina Chocano; Group Think; The New York Times Magazine; Apr 22, 2018.



See more usage examples of “You can tell a lot about the cultural status of capitalism by how we refer to people who buy stuff. ... ‘Consumer,’ with its air of piggish, Pac-Man voracity, is the slightly dehumanizing moniker most of us grew up with.”Carina Chocano; Group Think;; Apr 22, 2018.See more usage examples of voracity in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: From everything that man erects and builds in his urge for living, nothing in my eyes is better and more valuable than bridges. They are more important than houses, more sacred than shrines. Belonging to everyone and being equal to everyone, useful, always built with a sense, on the spot where most human needs are crossing, they are more durable than other buildings and they do not serve for anything secret or bad. -Ivo Andric, novelist, Nobel laureate (9 Oct 1892-1975)





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