

Oct 2, 2026 This week’s theme

A change of character: Act I



This week’s words

idiocracy

androgynous

casque

venous

veracity



Truth Coming Out of Her Well, 1896

The painting alludes to a saying by the philosopher Democritus, “Of truth we know nothing, for truth is in a well.” Art: Jean-Léon Gérôme

Wordsmith Games

🧩 Jigsaw Riddle

Pointedly Peaceful 🌍 Langitude

Trace lima bean home A change of character: Act I A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



veracity PRONUNCIATION: (vuh-RAS-i-tee)

MEANING: noun:

1. Truthfulness or accuracy.

2. Something true; a truth.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin verax (truthful), from verus (true). Earliest documented use: 1614.

USAGE:

Patience and Endurance; The Economist (London, UK); Mar 12, 2022.



See more usage examples of “Though some doubt the story’s veracity, [Ernest] Shackleton is said to have recruited his compadres by placing in a newspaper an advert that read, ‘Men wanted for hazardous journey. Small wages, bitter cold, long months of complete darkness, constant danger, safe return doubtful. Honour and recognition in case of success.’”Patience and Endurance;(London, UK); Mar 12, 2022.See more usage examples of veracity in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Heresy is only another word for freedom of thought. -Graham Greene, novelist and journalist (2 Oct 1904-1991)





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