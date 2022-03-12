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Oct 2, 2026This week’s theme
A change of character: Act I
This week’s words
idiocracy
androgynous
casque
venous
veracity
Truth Coming Out of Her Well, 1896
The painting alludes to a saying by the philosopher Democritus, “Of truth we know nothing, for truth is in a well.”
Art: Jean-Léon Gérôme
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
veracity
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Truthfulness or accuracy.
2. Something true; a truth.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin verax (truthful), from verus (true). Earliest documented use: 1614.
USAGE:
“Though some doubt the story’s veracity, [Ernest] Shackleton is said to have recruited his compadres by placing in a newspaper an advert that read, ‘Men wanted for hazardous journey. Small wages, bitter cold, long months of complete darkness, constant danger, safe return doubtful. Honour and recognition in case of success.’”
Patience and Endurance; The Economist (London, UK); Mar 12, 2022.
See more usage examples of veracity in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Heresy is only another word for freedom of thought. -Graham Greene, novelist and journalist (2 Oct 1904-1991)
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