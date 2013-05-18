

Sep 30, 2026 This week’s theme

A change of character: Act I



This week’s words

idiocracy

androgynous

casque



Australian Cassowary (detail), 1869 Illustration: John Gould & H.C. Richter, from The Birds of Australia, Supplement

Wordsmith Games

🧩 Jigsaw Riddle

A Sky Stage 🌍 Langitude

Trace delftware home A change of character: Act I A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



casque PRONUNCIATION: (kask)

MEANING: noun: A helmet or a helmet-like structure.

ETYMOLOGY: From French casque (helmet), from Spanish casco (helmet, skull). Earliest documented use: before 1586.

USAGE:

Plan Hatched for Love Match; Cairns Post / Weekend Post (Queensland, Australia); May 18, 2013.



See more usage examples of “‘He’s pretty much in his adult plumage now, the casque on top of his head is about two and a bit inches tall already,’ Mr Biggs said.”Plan Hatched for Love Match;(Queensland, Australia); May 18, 2013.See more usage examples of casque in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. -Elie Wiesel, writer, Nobel laureate (30 Sep 1928-2016)





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