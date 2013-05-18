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Sep 30, 2026
This week’s theme
A change of character: Act I

This week’s words
idiocracy
androgynous
casque
casque
Australian Cassowary (detail), 1869
Illustration: John Gould & H.C. Richter, from The Birds of Australia, Supplement

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casque

PRONUNCIATION:
(kask)

MEANING:
noun: A helmet or a helmet-like structure.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French casque (helmet), from Spanish casco (helmet, skull). Earliest documented use: before 1586.

USAGE:
“‘He’s pretty much in his adult plumage now, the casque on top of his head is about two and a bit inches tall already,’ Mr Biggs said.”
Plan Hatched for Love Match; Cairns Post / Weekend Post (Queensland, Australia); May 18, 2013.

See more usage examples of casque in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. -Elie Wiesel, writer, Nobel laureate (30 Sep 1928-2016)

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