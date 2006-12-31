|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Sep 29, 2026This week’s theme
A change of character: Act I
This week’s words
androgynous
Sleeping Hermaphrodite
Sculptor unknown
Mattress & pillow: Gian Lorenzo Bernini, 1620
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
androgynous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Having both masculine and feminine characteristics, or being neither distinctly masculine nor feminine.
2. Biology: Having both male and female sex characteristics.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin androgynus, from Greek androgynos, from andro- (man) + -gune (woman). Earliest documented use: 1628.
USAGE:
“Lea DeLaria turned Nick Bottom into an androgynous cross between Lou Costello and Ella Fitzgerald.”
High Points of ’06; Daily Record (Parsippany, New Jersey); Dec 31, 2006.
See more usage examples of androgynous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The pen is the tongue of the mind. -Miguel de Cervantes, writer (29 Sep 1547-1616)
|
© 1994-2026 Wordsmith