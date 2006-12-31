

Sep 29, 2026 This week’s theme

A change of character: Act I



This week’s words

idiocracy

androgynous



Sleeping Hermaphrodite Sculptor unknown

Mattress & pillow: Gian Lorenzo Bernini, 1620

Wordsmith Games

🧩 Jigsaw Riddle

Heaven, Armed and Fabulous 🌍 Langitude

Trace xanadu home A change of character: Act I A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



androgynous PRONUNCIATION: (an-DROJ-uh-nuhs)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Having both masculine and feminine characteristics, or being neither distinctly masculine nor feminine.

2. Biology: Having both male and female sex characteristics.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin androgynus, from Greek androgynos, from andro- (man) + -gune (woman). Earliest documented use: 1628.

USAGE:

High Points of ’06; Daily Record (Parsippany, New Jersey); Dec 31, 2006.



See more usage examples of “Lea DeLaria turned Nick Bottom into an androgynous cross between Lou Costello and Ella Fitzgerald.”High Points of ’06;(Parsippany, New Jersey); Dec 31, 2006.See more usage examples of androgynous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The pen is the tongue of the mind. -Miguel de Cervantes, writer (29 Sep 1547-1616)





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