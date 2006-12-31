  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 29, 2026
This week’s theme
A change of character: Act I

This week’s words
idiocracy
androgynous
androgynous
Sleeping Hermaphrodite
Sculptor unknown
Mattress & pillow: Gian Lorenzo Bernini, 1620

Wordsmith Games
🧩Jigsaw Riddle
Heaven, Armed and Fabulous
🌍Langitude
Trace xanadu home
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

androgynous

PRONUNCIATION:
(an-DROJ-uh-nuhs)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Having both masculine and feminine characteristics, or being neither distinctly masculine nor feminine.
2. Biology: Having both male and female sex characteristics.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin androgynus, from Greek androgynos, from andro- (man) + -gune (woman). Earliest documented use: 1628.

USAGE:
“Lea DeLaria turned Nick Bottom into an androgynous cross between Lou Costello and Ella Fitzgerald.”
High Points of ’06; Daily Record (Parsippany, New Jersey); Dec 31, 2006.

See more usage examples of androgynous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The pen is the tongue of the mind. -Miguel de Cervantes, writer (29 Sep 1547-1616)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2026 Wordsmith