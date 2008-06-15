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Oct 1, 2026
This week’s theme
A change of character: Act I

This week’s words
idiocracy
androgynous
casque
venous
venous
Venus, Cupid, Folly, and Time, c. 1545
Venus takes center stage, while Father Time (top right) lends a visibly venous hand
Art: Agnolo Bronzino

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venous

PRONUNCIATION:
(VEE-nuhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to veins.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vena (vein). Earliest documented use: 1626.

NOTES:
The usage example below describes Marlene Dumas’s painting The Painter (1994), based on a photograph of her daughter after finger painting. Venous blood is dark red, not blue; veins can appear blue through skin because of how light interacts with tissue.

USAGE:
“Her hands are stained up to the wrist -- her left hand carmine red, the right venous blue -- and you cannot be sure whether she has spent the previous few minutes finger painting in the playroom or dousing her hands in blood.”
Deborah Solomon; Figuring Marlene Dumas; The New York Times Magazine; Jun 15, 2008.

See more usage examples of venous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
In our world of big names, curiously, our true heroes tend to be anonymous. In this life of illusion and quasi-illusion, the person with solid virtues who can be admired for something more substantial than his well-knownness often proves to be the unsung hero: the teacher, the nurse, the mother, the honest cop, the hard worker at lonely, underpaid, unglamorous, unpublicized jobs. -Daniel J Boorstin, historian, professor, attorney, and writer (1 Oct 1914-2004)

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