

Oct 5, 2026 This week’s theme

A change of character: Act II



This week’s words

ideocracy



The Bolshevik, 1920 Art: Boris Kustodiev

Previous week’s theme

A change of character: Act I



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Trace cordovan home A change of character: Act II A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



The new cast has arrived. Every word this week differs by one character from a word featured last week, yet each is a separate word, not a variant spelling of its partner. One new character, a whole new role. ideocracy PRONUNCIATION: (eye/i-dee-AH-kruh-see)

MEANING: noun:

1. Government according to the principles of a particular ideology.

2. A state or society governed in this way.

ETYMOLOGY: From ideo- (idea) + -cracy (rule). Earliest documented use: 1813.

NOTES: Ideocracy is one letter away from last week’s idiocracy (government by idiots). The pairing even has presidential precedent: John Adams proposed ideocracy on the model of ideology. Curiously, his handwritten coinage appears to read idiocracy while his grandson’s 1851 edition prints ideocracy. The line between rule by ideas and rule by idiots really can be one letter wide.

USAGE: “[Mikhail] Epstein organized activities in Moscow that might, playfully but seriously, help build alternatives to Soviet ideocracy.”

Peter Monaghan; A Cultural Hero of the Soviet Era Looks to the Future; The Chronicle of Higher Education (Washington, DC); Nov 22, 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Even a purely moral act that has no hope of any immediate and visible political effect can gradually and indirectly, over time, gain in political significance. -Vaclav Havel, writer, Czech Republic president (5 Oct 1936-2011)





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