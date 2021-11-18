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Oct 8, 2026This week’s theme
A change of character: Act II
This week’s words
androgenous
calque
vinous
The Red Vineyards near Arles, 1888
Art: Vincent van Gogh
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
vinous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Relating to, resembling, or containing wine.
2. Having the color of red wine.
3. Given to drinking wine excessively or showing the effects of doing so.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vinum (wine), which also gave us vintage and vignette. Earliest documented use: 15th c.
NOTES:
Change one letter in last week’s venous, and blood gives way to wine.
USAGE:
“We wine nerds may be skeptical of your vinous abilities, but we love being surprised.”
Dave McIntyre; Holiday Gifts for Wine Lovers; The Washington Post; Nov 18, 2021.
See more usage examples of vinous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When Alexander the Great visited Diogenes and asked whether he could do anything for the famed teacher, Diogenes replied: "Only stand out of my light." Perhaps some day we shall know how to heighten creativity. Until then, one of the best things we can do for creative men and women is to stand out of their light. -John W. Gardner, author and educator (8 Oct 1912-2002)
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