

Oct 8, 2026 This week’s theme

A change of character: Act II



This week’s words

ideocracy

androgenous

calque

vinous



The Red Vineyards near Arles, 1888 Art: Vincent van Gogh

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Trace norovirus home A change of character: Act II A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



vinous PRONUNCIATION: (VY-nuhs)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Relating to, resembling, or containing wine.

2. Having the color of red wine.

3. Given to drinking wine excessively or showing the effects of doing so.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin vinum (wine), which also gave us vintage and vignette. Earliest documented use: 15th c.

NOTES: Change one letter in last week’s venous , and blood gives way to wine.

USAGE:

Dave McIntyre; Holiday Gifts for Wine Lovers; The Washington Post; Nov 18, 2021.



See more usage examples of “We wine nerds may be skeptical of your vinous abilities, but we love being surprised.”Dave McIntyre; Holiday Gifts for Wine Lovers;; Nov 18, 2021.See more usage examples of vinous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When Alexander the Great visited Diogenes and asked whether he could do anything for the famed teacher, Diogenes replied: "Only stand out of my light." Perhaps some day we shall know how to heighten creativity. Until then, one of the best things we can do for creative men and women is to stand out of their light. -John W. Gardner, author and educator (8 Oct 1912-2002)





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