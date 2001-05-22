

Oct 6, 2026 This week’s theme

A change of character: Act II



This week’s words

ideocracy

androgenous



Anne of Austria With Her Children, between 1641 and 1650

Anne with her sons Louis XIV of France and Philippe, Duke of Orléans. An androgenous mother with, to modern eyes, androgynous sons. Artist unknown

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androgenous PRONUNCIATION: (an-DROJ-uh-nuhs)

MEANING: adjective: Producing only or predominantly male offspring.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek andro- (male) + -genous (producing). Earliest documented use: 1750s.

NOTES: Last week’s androgynous describes a mixture of male and female characteristics; today’s androgenous applies to something that produces only or predominantly male offspring. They sound alike and differ by one letter, but that one letter changes the whole family.

USAGE:

M.J. Tovée et al.; Maternal Waist-to-Hip Ratio Does Not Predict Child Gender; Proceedings of the Royal Society B; May 22, 2001.



See more usage examples of “It has been suggested that a high pre-conceptual [before conception] waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) is a good predictor of male offspring and, thus, in cultures that value male children, an androgenous body shape may be judged as most attractive.”M.J. Tovée et al.; Maternal Waist-to-Hip Ratio Does Not Predict Child Gender;; May 22, 2001.See more usage examples of androgenous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It's good to have money and the things that money will buy, but it's good, too, to check up once in a while and make sure you haven't lost the things that money won't buy. -George H. Lorimer, editor (6 Oct 1867-1937)





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