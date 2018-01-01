

Jan 1, 2018 This week’s theme

Blend words



This week’s words

voluntourism



Blend words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



What does an ‘infomercial’ have in common with a ‘motel’? Or a ‘workaholic’ with a ‘paratrooper’? Each of these words are coined by fusing two words together.



Portmanteaux, as these blend words are called, are a bringing together of two or more words. Sometimes the union is perfect (motor + hotel = motel). At other times, it’s more like a shotgun marriage, as in today’s word, voluntourism.



What portmanteaux have you coined? Share them on the website or email us at words@wordsmith.org. Many times a word is coined by two people independently -- make sure to google to see if the word you have coined already exists. voluntourism PRONUNCIATION: (vah-luhn-TOOR-i-zuhm)

MEANING: noun: Tourism in which travelers do volunteer work.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of volunteer + tourism. Earliest documented use: 1991.

NOTES:



While voluntourism may be well-intentioned, it may not always be the best way to help. See Translators without Borders, Many years ago, fresh out of college, I was traveling for a job interview and started chatting with an old man sitting next to me on the train. Somehow the discussion went to volunteer work and when I claimed that sometimes I do selfless work, he said, “Well, son, everything I do is for myself.” Years later, I realized the truth of his words.While voluntourism may be well-intentioned, it may not always be the best way to help. See here and here , for example. Consider volunteering with specialized organizations such as Doctors Without Borders Engineers Without Borders , etc. or donating to them.

USAGE: “‘We’re all voluntourists,’ smiled Carrie, brandishing her pitchfork. ‘Came down to see what we can do.’”

Tim Lott; Under the Same Stars; Simon & Schuster; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What really knocks me out is a book that, when you're all done reading it, you wish the author that wrote it was a terrific friend of yours and you could call him up on the phone whenever you felt like it. -J.D. Salinger, writer (1 Jan 1919-2010)





