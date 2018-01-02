

Jan 2, 2018 This week’s theme

voluntourism

hokum



hokum PRONUNCIATION: (HO-kuhm)

MEANING: noun:

1. Nonsense.

2. Trite material introduced to evoke an emotional response from an audience.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of hocus-pocus + bunkum. Earliest documented use: 1917.

USAGE:

Elise Hooper; The Other Alcott: A Novel; William Morrow; 2017.



"I don't see how Mr. Niles expects me to spin 400 more pages of this 'Little Women' hokum, but I suppose I must."
Elise Hooper; The Other Alcott: A Novel; William Morrow; 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that "my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge." -Isaac Asimov, scientist and writer (2 Jan 1920-1992)





