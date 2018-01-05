  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 5, 2018
This week’s theme
Blend words

This week’s words
voluntourism
hokum
squirl
satisfice
scrouge

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

scrouge

PRONUNCIATION:
(skrouj, skrooj)

MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To squeeze, press, or crowd.

ETYMOLOGY:
Alteration of scruze (to squeeze), a blend of screw + squeeze. Earliest documented use: 1755.

USAGE:
“I was ’most mashed to a slab in pushing to get in among ’em, they was all scrouging so thick one upon t’other.”
Frances Trollope; Domestic Manners of the Americans; Whittaker, Treacher & Co.; 1832.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Fear prophets and those prepared to die for the truth, for as a rule they make many others die with them, often before them, at times instead of them. -Umberto Eco, philosopher and novelist (5 Jan 1932-2016)

