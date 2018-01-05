

scrouge PRONUNCIATION: (skrouj, skrooj)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.: To squeeze, press, or crowd.

ETYMOLOGY: Alteration of scruze (to squeeze), a blend of screw + squeeze. Earliest documented use: 1755.

USAGE: “I was ’most mashed to a slab in pushing to get in among ’em, they was all scrouging so thick one upon t’other.”

Frances Trollope; Domestic Manners of the Americans; Whittaker, Treacher & Co.; 1832.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Fear prophets and those prepared to die for the truth, for as a rule they make many others die with them, often before them, at times instead of them. -Umberto Eco, philosopher and novelist (5 Jan 1932-2016)





