Jan 3, 2018
Blend words

squirl
squirl

PRONUNCIATION:
(skwuhrl)

MEANING:
noun: A flourish or curve, especially in handwriting.

ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps a blend of squiggle + twirl or whirl. Earliest documented use: 1843.

USAGE:
“Some of [the suits] came decorated in an elaborate squirl of crayon-like art.”
Liza Foreman; The Week Men Went Unisex in Paris; The Daily Beast (New York); Jan 27, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Not all those who wander are lost. -J.R.R. Tolkien, novelist and philologist (3 Jan 1892-1973)

