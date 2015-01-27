|
A.Word.A.Day
Blend words
squirl
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
squirl
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A flourish or curve, especially in handwriting.
ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps a blend of squiggle + twirl or whirl. Earliest documented use: 1843.
USAGE:
“Some of [the suits] came decorated in an elaborate squirl of crayon-like art.”
Liza Foreman; The Week Men Went Unisex in Paris; The Daily Beast (New York); Jan 27, 2015.
