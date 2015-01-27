

Blend words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



squirl PRONUNCIATION: (skwuhrl)

MEANING: noun: A flourish or curve, especially in handwriting.

ETYMOLOGY: Perhaps a blend of squiggle + twirl or whirl. Earliest documented use: 1843.

USAGE: “Some of [the suits] came decorated in an elaborate squirl of crayon-like art.”

Liza Foreman; The Week Men Went Unisex in Paris; The Daily Beast (New York); Jan 27, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Not all those who wander are lost. -J.R.R. Tolkien, novelist and philologist (3 Jan 1892-1973)





