

Jan 4, 2018 This week’s theme

Blend words



This week’s words

voluntourism

hokum

squirl

satisfice



Herbert A. Simon,

who coined the word satisfice Art: Richard Rappaport/Wikimedia Blend words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



satisfice PRONUNCIATION: (SAT-uhs-fys)

MEANING: verb intr.: To satisfy the minimum requirements in a given situation.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by the scientist Herbert A. Simon (1916-2001) in 1956, apparently as a blend of satisfy + suffice. Earliest documented use: 1561 (as a synonym of the word satisfy).

NOTES: While it may appear that satisficing is taking the easy way out, there are times when it’s the right thing to do. It can be bewildering to consider all the options that are available. Often it’s best to pick one or two important criteria and weed out the options, especially when stakes are low.

Sometimes making a suboptimal decision is best, when the alternative is decision paralysis because there are so many options. To satisfice is OK, we don’t always have to maximize or optimize. Sometimes good enough is more than good enough.

USAGE:

Elizabeth Bernstein; Decide to Be Happy; The Wall Street Journal (New York); Oct 7, 2014.



See more usage examples of “A person can maximize when it comes to some decisions and satisfice on others.”Elizabeth Bernstein; Decide to Be Happy;(New York); Oct 7, 2014.See more usage examples of satisfice in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: People who demand neutrality in any situation are usually not neutral but in favor of the status quo. -Max Eastman, journalist and poet (4 Jan 1883-1969)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate