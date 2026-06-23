  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 23, 2026
This week’s theme
Even more unusual synonyms

This week’s words
psithurism
vinolent
vinolent
The Drinkers or The Triumph of Bacchus, 1628-1629
Art: Diego Velázquez

Wordsmith Games
🧩Jigsaw Riddle
Deep in Thought
🌍Langitude
Trace turquoise home
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

vinolent

PRONUNCIATION:
(VAI-nuh-luhnt)

MEANING:
adjective: Drunken with wine; given to drinking wine to excess.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vinolentus (full of or drunk with wine), from vinum (wine) + -ulent (full of). Earliest documented use: 1384.

NOTES:
If a temulent person is prone to staggering, a vinolent person is prone to whining. It is the perfect adjective to describe someone who has made a few pour decisions.

USAGE:
“By half-past nine a kinder vinolent atmosphere had put to sleep the hatreds and suspicions of before dinner.”
Aldous Huxley; The Tillotson Banquet; The Century Magazine; Jan 1921.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The simplest questions are the most profound. Where were you born? Where is your home? Where are you going? What are you doing? Think about these once in a while, and watch your answers change. -Richard Bach, writer (b. 23 Jun 1936)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2026 Wordsmith