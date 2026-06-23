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Even more unusual synonyms



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psithurism

vinolent



The Drinkers or The Triumph of Bacchus, 1628-1629 Art: Diego Velázquez

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vinolent PRONUNCIATION: (VAI-nuh-luhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Drunken with wine; given to drinking wine to excess.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin vinolentus (full of or drunk with wine), from vinum (wine) + -ulent (full of). Earliest documented use: 1384.

NOTES: If a temulent person is prone to staggering, a vinolent person is prone to whining. It is the perfect adjective to describe someone who has made a few pour decisions.

USAGE: “By half-past nine a kinder vinolent atmosphere had put to sleep the hatreds and suspicions of before dinner.”

Aldous Huxley; The Tillotson Banquet; The Century Magazine; Jan 1921.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The simplest questions are the most profound. Where were you born? Where is your home? Where are you going? What are you doing? Think about these once in a while, and watch your answers change. -Richard Bach, writer (b. 23 Jun 1936)





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