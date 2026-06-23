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Jun 23, 2026This week’s theme
Even more unusual synonyms
This week’s words
vinolent
The Drinkers or The Triumph of Bacchus, 1628-1629
Art: Diego Velázquez
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
vinolent
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Drunken with wine; given to drinking wine to excess.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vinolentus (full of or drunk with wine), from vinum (wine) + -ulent (full of). Earliest documented use: 1384.
NOTES:
If a temulent person is prone to staggering, a vinolent person is prone to whining. It is the perfect adjective to describe someone who has made a few pour decisions.
USAGE:
“By half-past nine a kinder vinolent atmosphere had put to sleep the hatreds and suspicions of before dinner.”
Aldous Huxley; The Tillotson Banquet; The Century Magazine; Jan 1921.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The simplest questions are the most profound. Where were you born? Where is your home? Where are you going? What are you doing? Think about these once in a while, and watch your answers change. -Richard Bach, writer (b. 23 Jun 1936)
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