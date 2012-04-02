

Jun 16, 2026 This week’s theme

Unusual synonyms



This week’s words

susurration

temulent



The Drunken Silenus, 1618-1625

Silenus was tutor to the wine god Bacchus , 1618-1625Silenus was tutor to the wine god Dionysus Art: Peter Paul Rubens

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temulent PRONUNCIATION: (TEM-yuh-luhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Drunk; intoxicated.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin temetum (intoxicating drink) + -ulentus (full of). Earliest documented use: 1629.

NOTES: A temulent linguist doesn’t slur their words; they just employ loosely coordinated syntax. How would you fill it in for your own profession: A temulent _____ doesn’t slur their words; they just _____.

USAGE: “The ancient Persians, it is said, never made an important decision when drunk without reconsidering it when sober, and, by the same token, never made an important decision sober without thinking about it drunk later on; but I do not have time to get drunk and then see if the temulent decision matches the clear-headed one.”

Nicholas Lezard; Is There Something Missing in Your Life?; New Statesman (London, UK); Apr 2, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Far better an approximate answer to the right question, which is often vague, than an exact answer to the wrong question, which can always be made precise. -John Tukey, statistician (16 Jun 1915-2000)





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