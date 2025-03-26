

Jun 19, 2026 This week’s theme

Unusual synonyms



This week’s words

susurration

temulent

trepidant

viscid

pulchritudinous



A Lady in Profile, c. 1490 Art: Follower of Sandro Botticelli

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pulchritudinous PRONUNCIATION: (puhl-kri-TOOD/TYOOD-uh-nuhs)

MEANING: adjective: Physically beautiful; comely.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin pulchritudo (beauty), from pulcher (beautiful). Earliest documented use: 1706.

NOTES: A suspiciously unlovely word meaning lovely. It is the only synonym for gorgeous that sounds like a chronic throat condition. Calling someone pulchritudinous on a first date is a highly effective way to remain single.

USAGE:

Tom Parker Bowles; Tour de Fromage; Country Life (Bath, UK); Mar 26, 2025.



See more usage examples of “Legend has it (and legend usually does) that, one hot summer’s day, a lusty young shepherd, eating his lunch in the cool of a local cave, spotted a pulchritudinous young lady and put down his cheese sandwich in order to better pursue her. He returned a few days later to find the bread had gone mouldy, but the cheese had taken on handsome blue pockmarks (thanks to the Penicillium roqueforti), which apparently tasted delicious. Roquefort was born.”Tom Parker Bowles; Tour de Fromage;(Bath, UK); Mar 26, 2025.See more usage examples of pulchritudinous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: 'Respect for religion' has become a code phrase meaning 'fear of religion'. Religions, like all other ideas, deserve criticism, satire, and, yes, our fearless disrespect. -Salman Rushdie, writer (b. 19 Jun 1947)





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