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Jun 17, 2026
This week’s theme
Unusual synonyms

This week’s words
susurration
temulent
trepidant
trepidant
Fear, 1893-95
Art: Maria Yakunchikova

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trepidant

PRONUNCIATION:
(TREP-i-duhnt)

MEANING:
adjective: Timid, apprehensive, or trembling with fear.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin trepidare (to hurry or be alarmed). Earliest documented use: 1891.

USAGE:
“Frederick, on the other hand, is a thoughtful and deliberate 14-year-old, and by turns himself insecure and trepidant regarding his choices in life.”
H.L. Sudler; Tongues Untied; Lambda Book Report (Washington, DC); Nov/Dec 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Just as appetite comes by eating, so work brings inspiration. -Igor Stravinsky, composer (17 Jun 1882-1971)

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