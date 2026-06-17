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Jun 17, 2026This week’s theme
Unusual synonyms
This week’s words
temulent
trepidant
Fear, 1893-95
Art: Maria Yakunchikova
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
trepidant
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Timid, apprehensive, or trembling with fear.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin trepidare (to hurry or be alarmed). Earliest documented use: 1891.
USAGE:
“Frederick, on the other hand, is a thoughtful and deliberate 14-year-old, and by turns himself insecure and trepidant regarding his choices in life.”
H.L. Sudler; Tongues Untied; Lambda Book Report (Washington, DC); Nov/Dec 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Just as appetite comes by eating, so work brings inspiration. -Igor Stravinsky, composer (17 Jun 1882-1971)
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