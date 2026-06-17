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Unusual synonyms



This week’s words

susurration

temulent

trepidant



Fear, 1893-95 Art: Maria Yakunchikova

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trepidant PRONUNCIATION: (TREP-i-duhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Timid, apprehensive, or trembling with fear.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin trepidare (to hurry or be alarmed). Earliest documented use: 1891.

USAGE: “Frederick, on the other hand, is a thoughtful and deliberate 14-year-old, and by turns himself insecure and trepidant regarding his choices in life.”

H.L. Sudler; Tongues Untied; Lambda Book Report (Washington, DC); Nov/Dec 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Just as appetite comes by eating, so work brings inspiration. -Igor Stravinsky, composer (17 Jun 1882-1971)





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