

Jun 25, 2026 This week’s theme

Even more unusual synonyms



This week’s words

psithurism

vinolent

timorsome

lentous



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lentous PRONUNCIATION: (LEN-tuhs)

MEANING: adjective: Sticky; viscous.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin lentus (sticky, viscous, tenacious; also slow). Earliest documented use: 1646.

USAGE: “I am left alone for a few days to ripen in the lentous heat.”

Charlotte Randall; The Curative; Penguin; 2000.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I tell law students if you're not used to fighting losing battles, don't become a lawyer. Our job is to stand up for people who can't do it themselves. Our job is to be the champion of lost causes. But right now, we can't lose the battles we are facing. We need trained and passionate and committed lawyers to fight this fight. With all the uncertainty that exists at this moment, this is our time to stand up and be heard. -Sonia Sotomayor, US Supreme Court Justice (b. 25 Jun 1954)





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