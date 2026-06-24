|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jun 24, 2026This week’s theme
Even more unusual synonyms
This week’s words
vinolent
timorsome
Self-portrait in a Cap, Wide-eyed and Open-mouthed, 1630
Art: Rembrandt
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
timorsome
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Timid; easily frightened.
ETYMOLOGY:
From timorous + -some; timorous is ultimately from Latin timor (fear), from timere (to fear). Earliest documented use: c. 1600.
USAGE:
“Faint heart never won fair lady, and timorsome milksops are not the persons to pioneer prospecting in Australia.”
Ivan Dexter; In the Wake of Fortune; The Telegraph (Brisbane, Australia); May 5, 1894.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Life is an adventure in forgiveness. -Norman Cousins, author, editor, journalist, and professor (24 Jun 1915-1990)
|
© 1994-2026 Wordsmith