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Jun 24, 2026
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psithurism
vinolent
timorsome
timorsome
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timorsome

PRONUNCIATION:
(TIM-uhr-suhm)

MEANING:
adjective: Timid; easily frightened.

ETYMOLOGY:
From timorous + -some; timorous is ultimately from Latin timor (fear), from timere (to fear). Earliest documented use: c. 1600.

USAGE:
“Faint heart never won fair lady, and timorsome milksops are not the persons to pioneer prospecting in Australia.”
Ivan Dexter; In the Wake of Fortune; The Telegraph (Brisbane, Australia); May 5, 1894.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Life is an adventure in forgiveness. -Norman Cousins, author, editor, journalist, and professor (24 Jun 1915-1990)

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