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Even more unusual synonyms



This week’s words

psithurism

vinolent

timorsome



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timorsome PRONUNCIATION: (TIM-uhr-suhm)

MEANING: adjective: Timid; easily frightened.

ETYMOLOGY: From timorous + -some; timorous is ultimately from Latin timor (fear), from timere (to fear). Earliest documented use: c. 1600.

USAGE:

Ivan Dexter; In the Wake of Fortune; The Telegraph (Brisbane, Australia); May 5, 1894. “Faint heart never won fair lady, and timorsome milksops are not the persons to pioneer prospecting in Australia.”Ivan Dexter; In the Wake of Fortune;(Brisbane, Australia); May 5, 1894.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Life is an adventure in forgiveness. -Norman Cousins, author, editor, journalist, and professor (24 Jun 1915-1990)





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