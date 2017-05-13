

May 1, 2025 This week’s theme

Words that aren’t what they appear to be



This week’s words

windlass

monopolylogue

lustration

unicity



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Words that aren’t what they appear to be A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



unicity PRONUNCIATION: (yoo-NIS-uh-tee)

MEANING: noun: The quality of being the only one of its kind: uniqueness or oneness.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin unicus (one, unique). Earliest documented use: 1691. A synonym is uniquity

NOTES: Philosophers use “unicity” when talking about things like the unicity of God or the unicity of truth; or you might do so in reference to the unicity of your Bluetooth connection when it’s finally working properly for once in its life. Not to be confused with duplicity, when one is being two-faced (aka Janus-faced ).

USAGE: “[Emmanuel Macron] asks what is the unicity of the EU and defines it as a unique political body without hegemony, sharing sovereignty and uniting people democratically.”

Paul Gillespie; Germany Must Meet Macron’s Demands; Irish Times (Dublin); May 13, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Three grand essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love, and something to hope for. -Joseph Addison, writer (1 May 1672-1719)





