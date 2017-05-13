  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
May 1, 2025
This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be

This week’s words
windlass
monopolylogue
lustration
unicity
unicity
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

unicity

PRONUNCIATION:
(yoo-NIS-uh-tee)

MEANING:
noun: The quality of being the only one of its kind: uniqueness or oneness.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin unicus (one, unique). Earliest documented use: 1691. A synonym is uniquity.

NOTES:
Philosophers use “unicity” when talking about things like the unicity of God or the unicity of truth; or you might do so in reference to the unicity of your Bluetooth connection when it’s finally working properly for once in its life. Not to be confused with duplicity, when one is being two-faced (aka Janus-faced).

USAGE:
“[Emmanuel Macron] asks what is the unicity of the EU and defines it as a unique political body without hegemony, sharing sovereignty and uniting people democratically.”
Paul Gillespie; Germany Must Meet Macron’s Demands; Irish Times (Dublin); May 13, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Three grand essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love, and something to hope for. -Joseph Addison, writer (1 May 1672-1719)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith