May 1, 2025This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be
unicity
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The quality of being the only one of its kind: uniqueness or oneness.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin unicus (one, unique). Earliest documented use: 1691. A synonym is uniquity.
NOTES:
Philosophers use “unicity” when talking about things like the unicity of God or the unicity of truth; or you might do so in reference to the unicity of your Bluetooth connection when it’s finally working properly for once in its life. Not to be confused with duplicity, when one is being two-faced (aka Janus-faced).
USAGE:
“[Emmanuel Macron] asks what is the unicity of the EU and defines it as a unique political body without hegemony, sharing sovereignty and uniting people democratically.”
Paul Gillespie; Germany Must Meet Macron’s Demands; Irish Times (Dublin); May 13, 2017.
