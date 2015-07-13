

Words that aren’t what they appear to be



windlass



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI

Words that aren't what they appear to be A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Have you ever stopped to think that some words are cleverly disguised? A pineapple is neither pine nor is it an apple.

Rush hour is the slowest time to be on the road.

Fireflies are not flies (they are beetles), and koala bears are not bears (they are marsupials).

San Francisco’s Main Street is not the main street (it’s named after Charles Main, a chandler.)



Most words give us clues about what they mean. Some don’t. Most of the time we can get a sense of a term by its spelling, but not always. This week’s words are like that. For example, in today’s word windlass there’s no wind (and certainly no lass. And no airy-fairy). Same with the remaining four words this week: no monopoly, no lust, no city, and no pies, though at first glance you might think otherwise. windlass PRONUNCIATION: (WIHND-luhs)

MEANING: noun: A device for lifting or hauling, using a rope or cable wound around a cylinder.

verb tr.: To extract, lift, or bring forth with deliberate, steady effort.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old Norse vindass, from vinda (to wind) + ass (pole). Earliest documented use: 1294.

USAGE:

Rosita Boland; The Martello Tower and the Magic Carpet of the Irish Sea; Irish Times (Dublin); Jul 13, 2015.



“As though the words were being windlassed out of him.”

Rudyard Kipling; Captains Courageous; Doubleday; 1897.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The trouble with having an open mind, of course, is that people will insist on coming along and trying to put things in it. -Terry Pratchett, novelist (Apr 28 1948-2015)





