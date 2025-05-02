|
A.Word.A.Day
May 2, 2025This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be
Bartholomew Fair (1807)
Etching: Thomas Rowlandson, after John Nixon
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
piepowder
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A traveler, especially a traveling merchant.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French pie (foot) + poudre (powder, dust). Earliest documented use: 1436.
NOTES:
Back in the pre-sneaker, pre-sidewalk, pre-horseless-carriage era, travelers earned their name the hard way: one dusty footstep at a time. The term piepowder literally means dusty-foot, a poetic nod to the grime that clung to merchants as they wandered from fair to fair, hawking wares and dodging pickpockets. Itinerant merchants were the original pop-up shops. Because disputes over goods, weights, and prices were inevitable, special Courts of Piepowders were held on the spot to mete out justice, fairground-style. Think Judge Judy, but with more livestock and fewer microphones.
USAGE:
“I had the rogues up at the court of piepowder, and they will harm no more peaceful traders.”
Arthur Conan Doyle; The White Company; Smith, Elder & Co.; 1891.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Man can be the most affectionate and altruistic of creatures, yet he's potentially more vicious than any other. He is the only one who can be persuaded to hate millions of his own kind whom he has never seen and to kill as many as he can lay his hands on in the name of his tribe or his God. -Benjamin Spock, pediatrician and author (2 May 1903-1998)
