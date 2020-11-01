|
uniquity
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The quality of being the only one of its kind.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French unique, from Latin unus (one). Earliest documented use: 1789.
USAGE:
“The other guidelines we considered include affordability (most are under $100), uniquity (we tried to find things you might not have), and locality (by emphasizing smaller, SoCal-based businesses).”
Gift Guide; Los Angeles Times; Nov 1, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If you view religion as necessary for ethics, you've reduced us to the ethical level of four-year-olds. "If you follow these commandments you'll go to heaven, if you don't you'll burn in hell" is just a spectacular version of the carrots and sticks with which you raise your children. -Susan Neiman, philosopher and author (b. 27 Mar 1955)
