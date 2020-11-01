

Mar 27, 2025 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

whatness

fleshment

pejorism

uniquity



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



uniquity PRONUNCIATION: (yoo-NIK-wuh-tee)

MEANING: noun: The quality of being the only one of its kind.

ETYMOLOGY: From French unique, from Latin unus (one). Earliest documented use: 1789.

USAGE: “The other guidelines we considered include affordability (most are under $100), uniquity (we tried to find things you might not have), and locality (by emphasizing smaller, SoCal-based businesses).”

Gift Guide; Los Angeles Times; Nov 1, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If you view religion as necessary for ethics, you've reduced us to the ethical level of four-year-olds. "If you follow these commandments you'll go to heaven, if you don't you'll burn in hell" is just a spectacular version of the carrots and sticks with which you raise your children. -Susan Neiman, philosopher and author (b. 27 Mar 1955)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate