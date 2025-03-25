

The first human-to-human heart transplant happened on Dec 3, 1967 There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



fleshment PRONUNCIATION: (FLESH-muhnt)

MEANING: noun: Excitement resulting from a first success at something.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English flǣsc (flesh). Earliest documented use: 1616.

NOTES: The verb to flesh historically referred to the practice of rewarding hunting animals, such as a hound or a hawk, with flesh, thereby instilling a desire to hunt. This connection highlights the concept of initial, visceral excitement associated with both a successful hunt and a first achievement.

USAGE: “Lexicographers sought out the thrill of the chase as much as detectives did. She remembered her linguistic fleshment, when she’d discovered as a student that ‘thrill’ itself, in medieval times, had meant to pierce someone with a sword; only later did the ‘piercing’ move to excitement.”

Susie Dent; Guilty by Definition; Bonnier Books; 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is nothing more agreeable in life than to make peace with the Establishment -- and nothing more corrupting. -A.J.P. Taylor, historian (25 Mar 1906-1990)





