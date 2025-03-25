|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 25, 2025This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
fleshment
Cover: Life magazine, Dec 15, 1967
The first human-to-human heart transplant happened on Dec 3, 1967
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
fleshment
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Excitement resulting from a first success at something.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English flǣsc (flesh). Earliest documented use: 1616.
NOTES:
The verb to flesh historically referred to the practice of rewarding hunting animals, such as a hound or a hawk, with flesh, thereby instilling a desire to hunt. This connection highlights the concept of initial, visceral excitement associated with both a successful hunt and a first achievement.
USAGE:
“Lexicographers sought out the thrill of the chase as much as detectives did. She remembered her linguistic fleshment, when she’d discovered as a student that ‘thrill’ itself, in medieval times, had meant to pierce someone with a sword; only later did the ‘piercing’ move to excitement.”
Susie Dent; Guilty by Definition; Bonnier Books; 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is nothing more agreeable in life than to make peace with the Establishment -- and nothing more corrupting. -A.J.P. Taylor, historian (25 Mar 1906-1990)
