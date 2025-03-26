  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 26, 2025
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
whatness
fleshment
pejorism
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

pejorism

PRONUNCIATION:
(PEJ-uh-riz-uhm)

MEANING:
noun: The belief that the world is becoming worse.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin peior (worse). Earliest documented use: 1879. One holding such a belief is a pejorist.

USAGE:
“It is pejorism in this sense that Housman conveys:
‘the world has still
Much good, but much less good than ill’”
E.E. Sheng; Housman’s Compassionate Didactic; Victorian Poetry (Morgantown, West Virginia); Winter 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Since Auschwitz we know what man is capable of. And since Hiroshima we know what is at stake. -Viktor Frankl, author, neurologist and psychiatrist, Holocaust survivor (26 Mar 1905-1997)

