Mar 26, 2025This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
fleshment
pejorism
pejorism
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The belief that the world is becoming worse.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin peior (worse). Earliest documented use: 1879. One holding such a belief is a pejorist.
USAGE:
“It is pejorism in this sense that Housman conveys:
‘the world has still
Much good, but much less good than ill’”
E.E. Sheng; Housman’s Compassionate Didactic; Victorian Poetry (Morgantown, West Virginia); Winter 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Since Auschwitz we know what man is capable of. And since Hiroshima we know what is at stake. -Viktor Frankl, author, neurologist and psychiatrist, Holocaust survivor (26 Mar 1905-1997)
