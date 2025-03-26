

Mar 26, 2025

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

pejorism



pejorism PRONUNCIATION: (PEJ-uh-riz-uhm)

MEANING: noun: The belief that the world is becoming worse.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin peior (worse). Earliest documented use: 1879. One holding such a belief is a pejorist

USAGE: “It is pejorism in this sense that Housman conveys:

‘the world has still

Much good, but much less good than ill’”

E.E. Sheng; Housman’s Compassionate Didactic; Victorian Poetry (Morgantown, West Virginia); Winter 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Since Auschwitz we know what man is capable of. And since Hiroshima we know what is at stake. -Viktor Frankl, author, neurologist and psychiatrist, Holocaust survivor (26 Mar 1905-1997)





