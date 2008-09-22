

whereness PRONUNCIATION: (HWAIR-nis)

MEANING: noun: The condition or essence of being situated or existing in a specific place or location.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English hwǣr. Earliest documented use: 1674.

Peter Schjeldahl; Tables for One; The New Yorker; Sep 22, 2008. "The ambiguity of 'size or location' is key to [Giorgio] Morandi's indelible modernity. It's as if he had set out, time and again, to nail down the whatness of his objects but couldn't get beyond the preliminary matter of their whereness."

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A scholar is just a library's way of making another library. -Daniel Dennett, philosopher, writer, and professor (28 Mar 1942-2024)





