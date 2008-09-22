  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 28, 2025
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
whatness
fleshment
pejorism
uniquity
whereness

whereness
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI

Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

whereness

PRONUNCIATION:
(HWAIR-nis)

MEANING:
noun: The condition or essence of being situated or existing in a specific place or location.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English hwǣr. Earliest documented use: 1674.

USAGE:
“The ambiguity of ‘size or location’ is key to [Giorgio] Morandi’s indelible modernity. It’s as if he had set out, time and again, to nail down the whatness of his objects but couldn’t get beyond the preliminary matter of their whereness.”
Peter Schjeldahl; Tables for One; The New Yorker; Sep 22, 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A scholar is just a library's way of making another library. -Daniel Dennett, philosopher, writer, and professor (28 Mar 1942-2024)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith