whereness
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The condition or essence of being situated or existing in a specific place or location.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English hwǣr. Earliest documented use: 1674.
USAGE:
“The ambiguity of ‘size or location’ is key to [Giorgio] Morandi’s indelible modernity. It’s as if he had set out, time and again, to nail down the whatness of his objects but couldn’t get beyond the preliminary matter of their whereness.”
Peter Schjeldahl; Tables for One; The New Yorker; Sep 22, 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A scholar is just a library's way of making another library. -Daniel Dennett, philosopher, writer, and professor (28 Mar 1942-2024)
