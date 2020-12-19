words

The world is awful

The world is much better

The world can be much better

All three statements are true at the same time. Image: Our World in Data Words to describe people A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



pejorist PRONUNCIATION: (PEJ-uh-rist)

MEANING: noun: A person who believes that the world is getting worse.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin peior (worse). Earliest documented use: 1879.

USAGE: “[A.E.] Housman, who despised all publicity and rejected all honours (including an OM) and saw himself as a pejorist, not a pessimist.”

Peter Jones; Ancient and Modern: Respect vs Rigour; The Spectator (London, UK); Dec 19, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Don't worry that children never listen to you; worry that they are always watching you. -Robert Fulghum, author (b. 4 Jun 1937)





