Jun 4, 2024
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
perp
pejorist
The world is awful
The world is much better
The world can be much better
All three statements are true at the same time.
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

pejorist

PRONUNCIATION:
(PEJ-uh-rist)

MEANING:
noun: A person who believes that the world is getting worse.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin peior (worse). Earliest documented use: 1879.

USAGE:
“[A.E.] Housman, who despised all publicity and rejected all honours (including an OM) and saw himself as a pejorist, not a pessimist.”
Peter Jones; Ancient and Modern: Respect vs Rigour; The Spectator (London, UK); Dec 19, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Don't worry that children never listen to you; worry that they are always watching you. -Robert Fulghum, author (b. 4 Jun 1937)

